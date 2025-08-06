The Ekiti State Police Command said it has recovered a day-old baby stolen from a government health facility in Ado Ekiti.

Recall that a day-old baby was reportedly stolen at Okeyimi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, leading to the arrest of four suspects by the Ekiti State Police Command.

However, a statement by the State Police spokesman, Abutu Sunday, on Wednesday, in Ado Ekiti, stated that the baby was recovered through a painstaking investigation and a credible tip-off.

The police have arrested one Deborah Ayeni of Afao-Road, Ado-Ekiti, for stealing a newborn child on 4th August 2025, from a Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

“The suspect, after her arrest today, being 6th August, 2025, confessed to the commission of the crime, and the child has been recovered from her.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect has been going about with a fake pregnancy, and has been lying to the husband, who stays in the UK, that she was pregnant.

“She confessed that her decision to look for a child to steal was to cover up her lies about the fake pregnancy, since she had already collected a lot of money from her husband.

“The recovered child has been handed over to the parents, while the suspect will be further investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, while calling on everyone to be security conscious all round and at all times, implored citizens to continue to support and cooperate with the police by supplying credible and timely information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements in the society.”