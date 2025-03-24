The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling reaffirming the party’s supremacy in managing its internal affairs.

“We commend the Supreme Court for upholding the principle of party supremacy in managing its internal affairs,” said the Enugu PDP State Publicity Secretary, Chief Uche Obute, in a statement made available to our correspondent.

“This decision is indeed a victory for democracy in the country,” he noted.

The Supreme Court, in its recent judgment, affirmed that the matter of party leadership positions, including that of the national secretary, was wholly an internal affair of the party, noting that this required only the decision of the party’s internal mechanisms, which fell outside the jurisdiction of the courts.

The party emphasised that Hon. Udeh Okoye was duly nominated, endorsed, and ratified as the substantive national secretary of the PDP through the party’s internal mechanism, in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

It explained that Okoye had long resumed his responsibilities as the national secretary of the party, adding that he was recently in Enugu to witness the PDP zonal congress at Okpara Square, Enugu, which the South-East PDP National Congress Committee and the INEC described as peaceful, transparent and successful.

“The State Working Committee urges all party faithful to remain united and work together to move the party forward.

“We thank the NWC, the PDP Board of Trustees, and the PDP Governors’ Forum for their excellent leadership and role in resolving internal party issues,” Obute said.

The committee also congratulated the leader of the party in the South-East Zone, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“In recapitulation, the State Working Committee of PDP, Enugu State, ably led by the Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, wishes to thank the NWC of the party for their excellent leadership, doggedness, and also thank the PDP Board of Trustees for their fatherly role in resolving internal issues in the Party,” he added.