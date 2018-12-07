Ex-Pres. Jonathan pays tribute to Gov. Dickson’s mother

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid tribute to late Goldcoast Dickson, describing her as a kind and compassionate mother who was selfless in the way she served God and humanity.

The former President who spoke Thursday night in Yenagoa at a well-attended service of songs ceremony in honour of the late mother of Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson further described the matriarch as an exemplary woman who was diligent, hardworking and God-fearing.

He also praised the deceased for the kind of motherly support she gave to her daughter-In-law, Dr. Mrs Rachel Dickson, especially during the trying days as earlier captured by the Governor’s wife herself.

The former President had earlier consoled Governor Dickson in a condolence message in which she took note of her late mother’s kindness.

He said: “This is indeed a difficult moment for you, members of your family and all those who were touched by Mama’s kindness. Please be consoled by the fact that she lived an exemplary life and positively influenced all those around her. She was truly a great woman of virtue and an epitome of peace, generosity and commitment to her faith.”