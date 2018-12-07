Ex-Pres. Jonathan pays tribute to Gov. Dickson’s mother

December 7, 2018 0

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid tribute to late Goldcoast Dickson, describing her as a kind and compassionate mother who was selfless in the way she served God and humanity.

The former President who spoke Thursday night in Yenagoa at a well-attended service of songs ceremony in honour of the late mother of  Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson further described the matriarch as an exemplary woman who was diligent, hardworking and God-fearing.

He also praised the deceased for the kind of motherly support she gave to her daughter-In-law, Dr. Mrs Rachel Dickson, especially during the trying days as earlier captured by the Governor’s wife herself.

The former President had earlier consoled Governor Dickson  in a condolence message in which she took note of her late mother’s kindness.

He said: “This is indeed a difficult moment for you, members of your family and all those who were touched by Mama’s kindness.  Please be consoled by the fact that she lived an exemplary life and positively influenced all those around her. She was truly a great woman of virtue and an epitome of peace, generosity and commitment to her faith.” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Atiku storms Ibadan on campaign, restates Buhari, APC failure to deliver promises

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, were among eminent Nigerians who described the All Progressive Congress ...