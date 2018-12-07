BREAKING: FEC approves 2019 budget for presentation to NASS

December 7, 2018 0

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has just approved the proposals for the 2019 budget.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma, has disclosed this to State House Correspondents in Abuja.

A special session of FEC on the budget ended a few minutes ago.

Udo-Udoma stated that the next stage was to liaise with the National Assembly to pick a date for the presentation of the estimates by Buhari.

The Federal Government is proposing N8.6trillion as the budget for next year.

Details soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Boko Haram, herdsmen killings place Nigeria as 3rd most terrorised nation

Nigeria, for the fourth consecutive year, occupies the third position among countries worst hit by terrorism, globally, according to the 2018 ranking on terrorism ...