BREAKING: FEC approves 2019 budget for presentation to NASS

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has just approved the proposals for the 2019 budget.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma, has disclosed this to State House Correspondents in Abuja.

A special session of FEC on the budget ended a few minutes ago.

Udo-Udoma stated that the next stage was to liaise with the National Assembly to pick a date for the presentation of the estimates by Buhari.

The Federal Government is proposing N8.6trillion as the budget for next year.

