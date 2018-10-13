Fayose presents handover note to HoS, inaugurates Speaker’s house

Few days to the expiration of his tenure in office, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has presented a handover note to the state’s Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka.

The event took place during the special State Executive Council meeting at the new Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

He also inaugurated the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly’s new residence named Rt. Hon Kola Oluwawole’s Residence.

Oluwawole was impeached on Thursday by 14 of the 26 members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Fayose told Oluwawole to see his impeachment as a price of leadership.

“If I were you, in the interest of Ekiti, I will tell them to carry on. Everything works for good.”

Speaking at the council’s meeting witnessed by some traditional rulers, the outgoing governor thanked the people of the state for the opportunity to serve.

He urged them to extend same cooperation to the incoming administration in the interest of the development of the state.

Fayose said, “What has a beginning must have an end. It is not the number of years spent but the quantity and quality of achievements.

“I’m a man who came, saw and conquered. I can’t finish all, I have done my best. History will be kind on me as a man who has given his best to the people. I will remember all for your support, I bear no grudges against anyone.”

Fayose said he would be available to answer any question on his administration.

Meanwhile, an Ekiti State High Court on Friday refused to grant a motion seeking to restrain the Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, from dissolving the 16 local government councils.

The application was filed by the state’s Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, led by the Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Dapo Olagunju.

In his ruling, Justice Abiodun Adesodun, who subsequently adjourned the substantive matter till October 22, described the motion as pre-emptive, speculative and not being meritorious. He said there was no compelling fact in the application to warrant the granting of the order.