FCTA to prosecute Naira Marley, partygoers for Abuja concert

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to prosecute a popular musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and those who attended his concert for violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

The artiste had performed at a musical show at Jabi mall in Abuja on Saturday which drew a large number of fun-seekers.

Following this, the Administration sealed the shopping mall for two weeks for violating the presidential ban on public gatherings and also arraigned three defendants; Lukas Omotosho, Franklin Ogene and Maya Ekah, before a mobile court presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, in a statement on Tuesday, charged residents to“desist from violating the extant guidelines put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the territory.

“The FCT Administration, which has a responsibility to protect the lives of the citizenry, is determined to prosecute all those involved in orchestrating these infractions to the full extent of the law.

“The minister also noted that there is a very real possibility that a single positive individual at that event could have gone ahead to infect several others, thereby leading to a possible exponential spread,” the statement noted.