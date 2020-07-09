FEC approves N25bn augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway contract

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an augmentation of N25 billion on an existing contract for the completion of the Enugu-Lokponta section of the Enugu – Port Harcourt highway.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He said the council also approved the award of three different roads. “The first is Dikwa-Marte-Mungunu road for N60,273 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa for N15.527 billion and the third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno also for N7.643 billion.”