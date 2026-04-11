The Federal Government has released an updated list of 48 individuals and groups allegedly sponsoring terrorism in the country.
The list which was released through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NiGSAC), was published on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
The list was uploaded on nigsac.gov.ng, the official website of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee.
The development comes amid the mass trial of terrorism suspects by the Federal Government.
The suspects face charges linked to aiding and abetting terrorism, particularly in the North-East.
The mass trial opened on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where 227 suspects were arraigned before 10 judges.
Security was tight during the court session on Tuesday, with suspects transported in heavily guarded convoys under military, police and intelligence supervision.
Five of the accused have already been given varying jail terms – from seven to 20 years – after pleading guilty to charges that included selling livestock, supplying food and information to militant groups.
Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi said the scale of the operation showed the government’s resolve to deal with the matter.
“The federal government is committed to ensuring that due process is followed while bringing those involved in terrorism to justice,” he said.
One of the highlights of the trial was the sentencing of Babagana Habeeb, a former senatorial candidate in Borno, to 10 years’ imprisonment for selling petrol to Boko Haram terrorists.
Habeeb was convicted on Friday after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of aiding and abetting terrorism filed against him by the Federal Government.
The defendant, a fuel dealer based in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, admitted to supplying petroleum products to insurgents operating in the North-East but said the sales may have been carried out by attendants at his filling station.
During the proceedings, Habeeb, kneeling in the dock, appealed for leniency, telling the court he had spent more than 10 years in detention without contact with his family and that he has two wives and six children.
David Kaswe, counsel to the Federal Government, opposed the plea, arguing that the support provided to the insurgents contributed to the deaths and the displacement of civilians.
Kaswe urged the court to impose a 20-year sentence, noting that insurgents depend on the petrol supplies to power motorcycles used in attacks and escape operations.
In his ruling, Peter Lifu, the presiding judge, held that there was no evidence showing that Habeeb was a member of the terrorist group or had undergone weapons training.
He said the charge before the court was limited to the sale of fuel to the insurgents.
The judge also noted that the prosecution did not dispute Habeeb’s claim that he had been in custody for over a decade.
Lifu subsequently sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment and ordered that the sentence take effect from the date of his arrest.
The court further directed that the defendant be released after completing the sentence, with a recommendation for rehabilitation.
Below is the full list of alleged terrorism suspects updated on Saturday:
S/N First Name Surname Record Date:
1 ABDULSAMAT OHIDA
2 MOHAMMED SANI
3 ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN
4 FATIMA ISHAQ
5 TUKUR MAMU
6 YUSUF GHAZALI
7 MUHAMMAD SANI
8 ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD
9 SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN
10 ADAMU ISHAK
11 HASSANA ISAH
12 ABDULKAREEM MUSA
13 UMAR ABDULLAHI
14 ABDURRAHAMAN ADO
15 BASHIR YUSUF
16 IBRAHIM ALHASSAN
17 MUHAMMAD ISAH
18 SALIHU ADAMU
19 SURAJO MOHAMMAD
20 FANNAMI BUKAR
21 MUHAMMED MUSA
22 Sahabi Ismail
23 Mohammed Buba
24 JAMA’ATU WAL-JIHAD
25 ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU)
26 ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP)
27 INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB)
28 YAN GROUP
29 YAN GROUP NLBDG
30 ADAMU HASSAN
31 HASSAN MOHAMMED
32 USMAN ABUBAKAR
33 KUBARA SALAWU
34 RABIU SULEIMAN
35 SIMON NJOKU
36 GODSTIME IYARE
37 FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI
38 JOHN ONWUMERE
39 CHIKWUKA EZE
40 EDWIN CHUKWUEDO
41 CHIWENDU OWOH
42 GINIKA ORJI
43 AWO UCHECHUKWU
44 MERCY ALI
45 OHAGWU JULIANA
46 EZE OKPOTO
47 NWAOBI CHIMEZIE
48 OGUMU KEWE
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