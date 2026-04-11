The Federal Government has released an updated list of 48 individuals and groups allegedly sponsoring terrorism in the country.

The list which was released through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NiGSAC), was published on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The list was uploaded on nigsac.gov.ng, the official website of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee.

The development comes amid the mass trial of terrorism suspects by the Federal Government.

The suspects face charges linked to aiding and abetting terrorism, particularly in the North-East.

The mass trial opened on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where 227 suspects were arraigned before 10 judges.

Security was tight during the court session on Tuesday, with suspects transported in heavily guarded convoys under military, police and intelligence supervision.

Five of the accused have already been given varying jail terms – from seven to 20 years – after pleading guilty to charges that included selling livestock, supplying food and information to militant groups.

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi said the scale of the operation showed the government’s resolve to deal with the matter.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring that due process is followed while bringing those involved in terrorism to justice,” he said.

One of the highlights of the trial was the sentencing of Babagana Habeeb, a former senatorial candidate in Borno, to 10 years’ imprisonment for selling petrol to Boko Haram terrorists.

Habeeb was convicted on Friday after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of aiding and abetting terrorism filed against him by the Federal Government.

The defendant, a fuel dealer based in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, admitted to supplying petroleum products to insurgents operating in the North-East but said the sales may have been carried out by attendants at his filling station.

During the proceedings, Habeeb, kneeling in the dock, appealed for leniency, telling the court he had spent more than 10 years in detention without contact with his family and that he has two wives and six children.

David Kaswe, counsel to the Federal Government, opposed the plea, arguing that the support provided to the insurgents contributed to the deaths and the displacement of civilians.

Kaswe urged the court to impose a 20-year sentence, noting that insurgents depend on the petrol supplies to power motorcycles used in attacks and escape operations.

In his ruling, Peter Lifu, the presiding judge, held that there was no evidence showing that Habeeb was a member of the terrorist group or had undergone weapons training.

He said the charge before the court was limited to the sale of fuel to the insurgents.

The judge also noted that the prosecution did not dispute Habeeb’s claim that he had been in custody for over a decade.

Lifu subsequently sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment and ordered that the sentence take effect from the date of his arrest.

The court further directed that the defendant be released after completing the sentence, with a recommendation for rehabilitation.

Below is the full list of alleged terrorism suspects updated on Saturday:

S/N First Name Surname Record Date:

1 ABDULSAMAT OHIDA

2 MOHAMMED SANI

3 ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN

4 FATIMA ISHAQ

5 TUKUR MAMU

6 YUSUF GHAZALI

7 MUHAMMAD SANI

8 ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD

9 SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN

10 ADAMU ISHAK

11 HASSANA ISAH

12 ABDULKAREEM MUSA

13 UMAR ABDULLAHI

14 ABDURRAHAMAN ADO

15 BASHIR YUSUF

16 IBRAHIM ALHASSAN

17 MUHAMMAD ISAH

18 SALIHU ADAMU

19 SURAJO MOHAMMAD

20 FANNAMI BUKAR

21 MUHAMMED MUSA

22 Sahabi Ismail

23 Mohammed Buba

24 JAMA’ATU WAL-JIHAD

25 ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU)

26 ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP)

27 INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB)

28 YAN GROUP

29 YAN GROUP NLBDG

30 ADAMU HASSAN

31 HASSAN MOHAMMED

32 USMAN ABUBAKAR

33 KUBARA SALAWU

34 RABIU SULEIMAN

35 SIMON NJOKU

36 GODSTIME IYARE

37 FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI

38 JOHN ONWUMERE

39 CHIKWUKA EZE

40 EDWIN CHUKWUEDO

41 CHIWENDU OWOH

42 GINIKA ORJI

43 AWO UCHECHUKWU

44 MERCY ALI

45 OHAGWU JULIANA

46 EZE OKPOTO

47 NWAOBI CHIMEZIE

48 OGUMU KEWE