The Federal Government has designated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State, as the official alternative to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during the inauguration of commercial flight operations by Overland Airways from the Minna airport.

Keyamo, speaking at the event, said the airport’s infrastructure and location make it suitable for handling significant aviation traffic.

“This facility has everything—an international-grade runway, strategic location, and the ambience to handle large-scale aviation traffic,” he stated. “A Boeing 747 or a triple seven can land here without issue. The fact that this airport has remained underutilised for so long is baffling.

“With the authority vested in me as Minister of Aviation, I hereby declare the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, as the official alternative to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. I direct the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to take immediate note and commence necessary coordination.”

The airport, located about 150 kilometres from Abuja, was recently renamed in March 2024 from Abubakar Imam International Airport to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport. The change was part of a wider federal initiative to rename key infrastructure after prominent Nigerians.

According to Keyamo, the designation is expected to relieve pressure on Abuja’s airport during periods of high traffic or maintenance.

He also noted that the development could contribute to increased economic activity in the North-Central region, improving logistics, trade, and tourism.

Overland Airways became the first commercial airline to operate from the airport since its upgrade. The move is viewed by some aviation observers as part of the administration’s broader policy to decentralise aviation infrastructure and promote regional accessibility.

Following the designation, the government is expected to invest in additional infrastructure at the airport, including navigation aids, passenger terminals, and cargo facilities.

There are also plans to attract both international carriers and cargo operators to Minna.

“Our vision is to create a robust, resilient, and regionally balanced aviation system,” Keyamo said. “Minna is now officially part of that future.”