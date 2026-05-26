Air Peace has launched direct commercial flights between Lagos and Barbados, in a move aimed at improving air connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean.

The airline on Sunday confirmed the successful operation of its inaugural scheduled commercial service from Lagos to Barbados, describing it as “a major step toward advancing air connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean.”

The historic flight, operated on the airline’s Boeing 777 aircraft on May 24, departed Lagos with more than 284 passengers onboard.

Among dignitaries on the flight were Air Peace Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala; Barbados High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland; actress Temitope Olowoniyan; alongside other airline delegates and passengers.

According to the airline, the new service is expected to ease longstanding travel difficulties faced by passengers moving between Africa and the Caribbean.

Air Peace said the route would reduce “the burden of multiple stopovers, lengthy transit times, and complex visa requirements associated with connecting through several foreign destinations.”

The airline added that the Lagos-Barbados connection would provide “a more direct and convenient travel option for tourists, business travelers, diaspora communities, and cultural exchange initiatives across both regions.”

Industry stakeholders described the launch as “another bold milestone in Air Peace’s expanding international operations” and “a strategic move toward positioning Nigeria as a stronger aviation gateway within Africa.”

The airline said it had continued expanding its international network by prioritising routes that create “practical value for travelers while improving connectivity across underserved markets.”

Air Peace also said the Barbados route would create fresh opportunities for tourism, trade, investment and stronger cultural ties between West Africa and the Caribbean.

Following the inaugural flight, the airline is expected to operate its first commercial return service from Barbados to Lagos on May 25, with subsequent flights scheduled twice monthly.