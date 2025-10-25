Fidelity Bank Plc has announced a three-month extension of its flagship savings initiative, the Get Alert in Millions Season 6 promo.

In a statement on Friday, the bank said the extension was driven by the growing need for financial inclusion and customer empowerment.

It also increased the total prize pool for the campaign from N159m to N189m, describing it as one of the largest customer reward programmes in Nigeria’s banking sector.

According to the statement, the decision came at a crucial time when the Nigerian economy required more inclusive and innovative financial strategies.

The bank noted that the extension aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Payment System Vision 2028, which prioritises digital transformation and financial inclusion as key drivers of economic growth.

“As Nigeria looks to open up the economy and empower its citizens, Fidelity Bank has taken a bold step to deepen financial inclusion and reward customer loyalty,” it said.

It added that the move coincides with this year’s World Savings Day, scheduled for October 31, 2025, which focuses on promoting a culture of saving and long-term financial growth.

The bank explained that the promo targets a broad demographic, including NYSC members, women, children, and small traders, with participation starting from deposits as low as N2,000.

It stated that the draws were supervised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to ensure fairness and transparency.

Each N5,000 deposit qualifies customers for the monthly and grand draws, where N10m, N5m, and N2m will be awarded to the grand prize winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up respectively.

Fidelity Bank added that N47m remains available to be won in upcoming draws, including N30m in the monthly draws and N17m in the grand finale scheduled for December.

In the seventh and eighth monthly draws, 20 customers received N1m each.

Speaking on the development, the bank’s Divisional Head of Product Development, Osita Ede, said the promo’s extension was based on customer feedback.

“They asked for more opportunities to benefit from the promo, and we listened. With management and regulatory consent, we’re thrilled to keep the excitement going for another three months,” he said.