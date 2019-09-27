Fidelity Bank urges public to ignore picketers

Fidelity Bank advised the general public to ignore the unfounded claims of picketers who have planned to disrupt the activities of the bank.

The lender, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that “the planned disruption of service and social media attacks on the Bank by a few outsourced staff who were recently recalled by their employers.

The move, which is the handiwork of the outsourced staff who were on secondment to the Bank as Note Counters, is aimed at casting the Bank in bad light.

Their employers have confirmed to the Bank that their recall was conducted in line with their existing contracts and according to extant labour laws.

As a responsible financial institution, operating in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is guided by the laws of the land. Whilst we are not against the right to lawful assembly, the planned actions directed at Fidelity Bank, by these misguided individuals, are clearly unwarranted and misdirected. We urge the public to disregard the falsehood and claims being circulated by them in the public domain”, the bank added.