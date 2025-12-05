The FirstPower Electricity Distribution Limited has announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Anambra State on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the management of the organisation on Friday.

According to the statement, the outage is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria crew to bring in its TR13 60MVA transformer and reconfigure the outgoing feeders at the Onitsha Transmission Station.

The organisation said Army Barracks, Awada, Obosi, Umunya, Juddy Bolema, Nnewi Oba, Nnewi Industrial, Ossomala, 3-3,

Niccus and Ogidi; including Nwaziki 11KV, and Woliwo 11KV feeders, among others, will be affected.

The statement read, “The FirstPower Electricity Distribution Limited wishes to inform her esteemed customers that there will be a planned power outage on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 10am to 1pm.

“This is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria crew to bring in its TR13 60MVA transformer and reconfigure the outgoing feeders at the Onitsha Transmission Station. To achieve this, the MOBITRA 40MVA & 45MVA transformers and the 1T1 100MVA 132/33KV transformer will be opened to create a safe working space for the crew.

“As a result of this, the following 33KV feeders will be affected: Army Barracks, Awada, Obosi, Umunya, Juddy Bolema, Nnewi Oba, Nnewi Industrial, Ossomala, 3-3, Niccus and Ogidi; including Nwaziki 11KV, and Woliwo 11KV feeders. Consequently, all customers served by the affected feeders will be without electricity supply during the period of the exercise

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause our esteemed customers and count on their understanding as this exercise is geared towards improving service reliability. FPEDL assures her customers of its commitment to providing satisfactory services.”

On November 28, 2025, PUNCH Online reported that the Anambra State Government, through the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission, has issued an interim licence to First Power Electricity Company Limited as an electricity distributor in the state.

The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof. Frank Okafor, made this known during the presentation of the operating licence to First Power by the commission.

Okafor stated that the development is an effort to ensure a steady power supply in every part of the state, adding that the state government is intentional in making the state a choice destination.

He said this cannot be achieved if power remains a luxury in the state.