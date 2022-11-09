Flood: NDDC intervenes to give succour on East-West road

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has provided succour for travelers using the flood ravaged Ahoada section of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

The destruction of the section of the road by floodwaters had in the past few days cut made access to Delta State, Rivers State and Bayelsa impossible for travelers.

Traveling along the flood impacted areas of Ahoada Axis of the link road cutting across the States in Niger Delta has been a nightmare.

Boats, Motor bikes and heavy duty trucks were used to cross over impacted before continuation of the journey.

However, with the NNDC intervention, the damaged section of the road has been made passable, Ibitoye Abosede, Director, Corporate Affairs of the Commission said in a press statement.

He added that the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by Setraco Construction Company Limited, when he visited the Ihuike, near Ahoada, section of the road on Tuesday morning.

“They have been mobilized and we expect this road to be ready for use by the people of Niger Delta. We expect that in a few weeks, with the construction going on, they’ll bring the road to a state of motorable.”

“There was no thoroughfare between Delta State, Rivers State and Bayelsa due to the devastation caused by flood, NDDC has intervened and there is now thoroughfare.

“I thank Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari who has been a caring and listening father, I thank the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta, Umana Umana for visiting the flood site despite his busy schedule and ensuring that work is commenced immediately.”

Speaking at the site of ongoing works, the Project Manager, East-West Road (Rivers State), Engr Michel Issa, said: “The Minister of Niger Delta and the NDDC MD have put us under pressure to complete this road for the people of Niger Delta. We have been mobilized and I am appealing for more time to finish the work.”

Also speaking during an inspection of the restoration work at Ihuike Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, stated that the intervention had restored the link between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, who was accompanied by other Directors of the Commission, was given an on the site briefing by the Project Manager for SETRACO, Engr. Mitchell Issa.

Audu-Ohwavborua noted that the devastation was massive, necessitating the directive by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, to the NDDC to move in immediately to restore the road and make it motorable.

He stated: “We were here a week ago with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was concerned about the devastation caused by the flood.

The day we visited, it was impossible for any vehicle to ply between Rivers and Bayelsa States.

“These are the kinds of things that the NDDC is created for, to intervene in critical situations. Now, there is some thoroughfare between Rivers and Bayelsa State. Hopefully in the coming days there will be thoroughfare between Bayelsa and Delta states. The Ahoada section is already motorable.”

The NDDC boss commended the project contractor on the progress of the rehabilitation work on the road, noting: “We expect more progress in the coming days in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region that have endured a lot of pains on account of the flood.”

The Project Manager of SETRACO, Engr. Michell Issa, described the damage on the road as “severe and huge.”

He, however, assured that the company would take all necessary measures to make the road motorable in the shortest possible time.

“We mobilized our equipment to the very bad sections as soon as the flood receded. We are currently contending with three sections that are worst hit by the flood.”

Issa promised that the road links to Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta State would soon be restored, noting: “It is challenging because the road is acting like a dam to the floodwaters but we have been working on that and have got it under control. In one week, we hope to repair the bad sections and bring the road back to a motorable condition.