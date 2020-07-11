Former Pres. Jonathan celebrates Gov. Udom Emmanuel at 54

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

In a goodwill message to Governor Emmanuel who turns 54 on Saturday, the former President described him as a patriot who has shown considerable commitment to the growth of the nation. He also recognised his efforts towards improving the lot of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Dr. Jonathan further wrote: “You are a patriot who has shown considerable commitment to the growth and development of our dear nation. As a governor, you have been steadfast in seeking to improve the lot of your people and build a prosperous Akwa Ibom State.

“I urge you to continue with your development agenda and commendable leadership style which has helped you to cultivate friendship across party lines and ethnic divides.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I wish you peace, sound health and long life.”