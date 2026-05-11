The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks approved by universities across the country for the 2026 admission exercise.

The submitted institutions’ minimum admissible score was displayed to journalists during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday with Pan-Atlantic University adopting 220, the highest minimum score on the list.

Several top institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria and Covenant University adopted 200 as their minimum cut-off marks.

Lagos State University and Lagos State University of Science and Technology fixed 195, while Lagos State University of Education adopted 185.

JAMB explained that the approved figures represent the minimum thresholds for admission consideration, adding that institutions are permitted to set higher requirements for competitive courses such as Medicine, Law, Pharmacy and Engineering.

Full list:

Pan-Atlantic University — 220

Air Force Institute of Technology — 200

Covenant University — 200

Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences — 200

Obafemi Awolowo University — 200

University of Benin — 200

University of Ibadan — 200

University of Lagos — 200

University of Nigeria — 200

Lagos State University of Science and Technology — 195

Lagos State University — 195

Lagos State University of Education — 185

Afe Babalola University — 180

Ahmadu Bello University — 180

Federal University of Health Sciences — 180

Nigeria Police Academy — 180

Nigerian University of Technology and Management — 180

Shanahan University — 180

University of Abuja — 180

University of Ilorin — 180

University of Jos — 170

Augustine University — 170

Babcock University — 170

Federal University of Applied Sciences — 170

Federal University — 170

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 170

Nasarawa State University — 170

BITS University — 170

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University — 160

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University — 160

Admiralty University of Nigeria — 160

African Aviation and Aerospace University — 160

Ajayi Crowther University — 160

Al-Hikmah University — 160

Bamidele Olumilua University — 160

Bayero University Kano — 160

Bells University of Technology — 160

Caleb University — 160

Chrisland University — 160

Dominion University — 160

Emmanuel Alayande University of Education — 160

Federal University of Agriculture — 160

Federal University of Education — 160

Federal University of Health Sciences — 160

Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences — 160

Federal University of Technology — 160

First Technical University — 160

Imo State University — 160

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management — 160

Karl Kumm University — 160

Kwara State University — 160

Landmark University — 160

Lead City University — 160

Modibbo Adama University — 160

Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 160

Olabisi Onabanjo University — 160

Osun State University — 160

Plateau State University — 160

Redeemer’s University — 160

Summit University — 160

Tai Solarin University of Education — 160

Taraba State College of Nursing and Midwifery — 160

University of Ilesa — 160

AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University — 150

Adamawa State University — 150

Adeleke University — 150

African School of Economics — 150