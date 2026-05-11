The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks approved by universities across the country for the 2026 admission exercise.
The submitted institutions’ minimum admissible score was displayed to journalists during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday with Pan-Atlantic University adopting 220, the highest minimum score on the list.
Several top institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria and Covenant University adopted 200 as their minimum cut-off marks.
Lagos State University and Lagos State University of Science and Technology fixed 195, while Lagos State University of Education adopted 185.
JAMB explained that the approved figures represent the minimum thresholds for admission consideration, adding that institutions are permitted to set higher requirements for competitive courses such as Medicine, Law, Pharmacy and Engineering.
Full list:
Pan-Atlantic University — 220
Air Force Institute of Technology — 200
Covenant University — 200
Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences — 200
Obafemi Awolowo University — 200
University of Benin — 200
University of Ibadan — 200
University of Lagos — 200
University of Nigeria — 200
Lagos State University of Science and Technology — 195
Lagos State University — 195
Lagos State University of Education — 185
Afe Babalola University — 180
Ahmadu Bello University — 180
Federal University of Health Sciences — 180
Nigeria Police Academy — 180
Nigerian University of Technology and Management — 180
Shanahan University — 180
University of Abuja — 180
University of Ilorin — 180
University of Jos — 170
Augustine University — 170
Babcock University — 170
Federal University of Applied Sciences — 170
Federal University — 170
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 170
Nasarawa State University — 170
BITS University — 170
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University — 160
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University — 160
Admiralty University of Nigeria — 160
African Aviation and Aerospace University — 160
Ajayi Crowther University — 160
Al-Hikmah University — 160
Bamidele Olumilua University — 160
Bayero University Kano — 160
Bells University of Technology — 160
Caleb University — 160
Chrisland University — 160
Dominion University — 160
Emmanuel Alayande University of Education — 160
Federal University of Agriculture — 160
Federal University of Education — 160
Federal University of Health Sciences — 160
Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences — 160
Federal University of Technology — 160
First Technical University — 160
Imo State University — 160
Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management — 160
Karl Kumm University — 160
Kwara State University — 160
Landmark University — 160
Lead City University — 160
Modibbo Adama University — 160
Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 160
Olabisi Onabanjo University — 160
Osun State University — 160
Plateau State University — 160
Redeemer’s University — 160
Summit University — 160
Tai Solarin University of Education — 160
Taraba State College of Nursing and Midwifery — 160
University of Ilesa — 160
AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University — 150
Adamawa State University — 150
Adeleke University — 150
African School of Economics — 150
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