Four members of the Edo State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers — Hon. Donald Okugbe (Akoko Edo Constituency II), Hon. Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South Constituency II), Hon. Richard Edosa (Oredo West Constituency), and Hon. Sunday Ojezele (Esan South East) — stormed the APC Secretariat in Benin on Wednesday, where they were received by the APC State Working Committee, led by the acting state chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

With this development, the APC now has 13 members in the House, while the Peoples Democratic Party has 11. The Labour Party lost its only representative to the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Edosa described the move as a defining moment for them.

He stated that divisions within their former parties, from the national level down to the state and local governments, prompted their decision to leave.

He said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. We believe in the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo and have decided to join him in achieving his goals for Edo State. We promise to work with the governor to build both the party and the state.”

Also speaking, Tenebe described the lawmakers’ defection as a significant moment for the ruling APC in Edo.

He assured them that the party would grant them the same rights and privileges as other members.

He said, “These Honourable Members, who bring with them a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives, have recognised that the APC offers the most promising path forward for Edo State and Nigeria. They have seen the clarity of the party’s policies, the integrity of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s leadership, and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Edo people.

“We understand that changing political allegiance is not a decision taken lightly. It requires courage, conviction, and a belief in a better future. We commend these Honourable Members for their bravery and willingness to stand with us as we join hands with Governor Okpebholo to build a stronger economy, improve education, promote social harmony, and secure the lives of Edo residents.

“This is not merely about increasing our numbers but about strengthening our collective resolve. It is about uniting individuals who share a common purpose and a desire to make a real difference. We value the contributions of every member, and we are confident that our new Honourable Members will play a vital role in our journey towards success.”

Earlier, the acting APC chairman, Jarret Tenebe, presented brooms — the party’s symbol — to each of the new APC lawmakers.