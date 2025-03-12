Emerging Nigerian artist, Ariomare Oghenero Sunday, known as Fiidbac, has released his debut single, “Fall”, to launch his musical career officially.

According to a statement released on Sunday by his media team, the Delta-born singer’s passion for music was ignited by his childhood experiences and a deep desire for creative expression.

The statement said that Fiidbac draws inspiration from the vibrant live band scene of the South-South, as well as global icons like Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Drake, and aims to fuse his diverse influences into a unique sound rooted in authentic African grooves.

“For Fiidbac, ‘Fall’ is a testament to his unyielding belief that challenges are only a spur to pursue a lifelong dream, which is greatness through authentic, artistic expressions.

“Fiidbac’s clear artistic vision sets him up on this journey to greatness as a voice to be heard and a name to watch out for. He hopes to lead a generation of artists from the South-South of Nigeria to global stardom even as he inspires the next generation of creatives that geography should not be a barrier to pursuing one’s dream,” the statement said.

“Fall,” released on Valentine’s Day, is a blend of dancehall rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that explores the protagonist’s unwavering affection for a captivating muse, pondering the sacrifices involved in pursuing love.

Fiidbac’s music, a fusion of dancehall, Afro-pop, and indigenous South South sounds, reflects his commitment to creating a distinctive sonic experience.

He envisions himself as a leading voice from the South-South region, inspiring a new generation of creatives to pursue their dreams regardless of geographical limitations.

With a growing catalogue of songs ready for release, Fiidbac is poised to make a significant impact on the Nigerian music scene and beyond.