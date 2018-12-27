Free Xmas transport: Beneficiaries thank Ugwuanyi

…declare support for governor’s re-election

Indigenes of Enugu State who benefited from Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s free transportation to return to the state for the festive season have poured encomium on the governor for his magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The returnees who thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for making it possible for them to be home to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones, recalled that the governor extended the same gesture to them last year.

The visibly excited indigenes, after they were formally received by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company Limited (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi and his team, stated that they had a smooth journey and appreciated God for the safe trip.

The beneficiaries asked God to bless the governor and also prayed for his resounding victory at the forthcoming general election in 2019, declaring their support for his re-election bid.

Speaking, Mrs. Ngozika Mmadu who returned from Benue State said: “We thank God for this magnanimity from our Governor, for remembering us by giving us free transport. May God bless him. It shows he has us in mind. I was not prepared to come back before but immediately I heard that our Governor has given us free transport, I decided to come home.

“What I have to tell Enugu people is that as 2019 approaches, that they should please re-elect him, so that he will continue to lead us because his administration has been very favourable to us. He will win by the grace of God.”

Another beneficiary, Reverend Godwin Ude who returned from Taraba State added that “we did not pay for the transport fare at all. Governor of Enugu State provided it and urged anyone willing to come back to go and join the motor and when we entered the motor no fare was taken from us.

“Since the governor has the heart to do this for us, we pray that God will grant him the opportunity to continue and we pray that God will also grant him more wisdom”.

According to Daniel Okoli, a returnee from Lagos, “we are happy and we are praying that next term he will do better than this. We are going to support him which we have been doing. It is certain that 2019, he will win based on what we can see and what he has been doing”.

Expressing her gratitude, Paschaline Onyema who returned from Kano State said: “I feel so happy. I appreciate him (Ugwuanyi). I wish him more years in government. I pray that this coming election he will still come back to continue with the good work he is doing.

“I am always happy because my brother is a beneficiary of the governor’s scholarship programme. This has been a great help to me and the entire family. We appreciate.”

Many others who spoke equally commended the governor’s gesture and declared their support for his re-election in 2019.