FRSC bans driving with Google map

The FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ayuba Gora says driving with the aid of Google map using mobile phones is a serious traffic offence.

Gora said this at the inauguration of the 2019 Ember Months Campaign by Lugbe Unit Command of the FRSC in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the law forbids motorists from using mobile phones in any form while driving, as it can lead to accident.

He also informed motorists that the corps would soon begin massive enforcement of installation of speed limiting devices.

Gora advised motorists, especially commercial vehicle operators, who have yet to install the device to do so to avoid the wrath of the corps.

“We will embark on massive checks of vehicles without this device soon and arrest those that disconnected the devices from their vehicles.

“It is very important that all vehicles should have the device installed in their vehicles.

“The required speed limit for commercial vehicles even on the highways should not exceed 90 km/hr for buses and taxis.

“By doing this today, we are simply reminding motorists that they must drive with care and observe traffic rules and regulations in order to make the job very easy for all of us.

“If you are arrested this period, you will not just pay fines but must be taken for emotional evaluation test in the hospital to ascertain your mental fitness before we let go,” he said.

He urged the public to dial 122 or 112 in case they noticed unusual behaviour by road users and in the event of an accident.

Gora debunked speculations that the device damages car engine, saying it had nothing to do with engine, but only cut fuel supply during attempted speeding.