Melaye asks INEC to postpone Kogi West supplementary poll

A former Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the Kogi West supplementary election scheduled for November 30 due to alleged infractions.

According to him, the commission did not cancel the election in many places where there were irregularities, including the areas “where helicopter was hovering around in the Lokogoma area of Lokoja and Adankolo where three people were killed.”

Melaye spoke with journalists in Abuja after submitting what he described as “additional petition” to the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Melaye said, “I want to say that all these infractions show that INEC must, as a matter of national urgency and transparency, postpone the Saturday election until all these corrections are made.

“We have attached INEC results where polling units were cancelled by INEC. But because they know those areas are our strongholds, they have refused to list them for the supplementary elections. INEC cannot be approbating and reprobating.

“We are here because the petition I submitted on November 20, 2019 has not received the attention of INEC. I have not been invited, there is no any announcement that a panel has been set up to investigate or look into my petition.

“So, that necessitated a second petition that I have just submitted and the petition submitted has additional facts to what we submitted on November 20.”