Full list: 2018 World Cup fixtures, dates, kick-off times, venues

The complete fixture list for the 2018 World Cup in Russia following Friday’s draw in Moscow (all times GMT):

Thursday, June 14

(1500) Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki)

Friday, June 15

(1200) Egypt v Uruguay, Yekaterinburg

(1500) Morocco v Iran, Saint Petersburg

(1800) Portugal v Spain, Sochi

Saturday, June 16

(1000) France v Australia, Kazan

(1300) Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak)

(1600) Peru v Denmark, Saransk

(1900) Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad

Sunday, June 17

(1200) Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara

(1500) Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki)

(1800) Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don

Monday, June 18

(1200) Sweden v South Korea, Nizhni Novgorod

(1500) Belgium v Panama, Sochi

(1800) Tunisia v England, Volgograd

Tuesday, June 19

(1200) Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak)

(1500) Colombia v Japan, Saransk

(1800) Russia v Egypt, Saint Petersburg

Wednesday, June 20

(1200) Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki)

(1500) Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don

(1800) Iran v Spain, Kazan

Thursday, June 21

(1200) France v Peru, Yekaterinburg

(1500) Denmark v Australia, Samara

(1800) Argentina v Croatia, Nizhni Novgorod

Friday, June 22

(1200) Brazil v Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg

(1500) Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd

(1800) Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad

Saturday, June 23

(1200) Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak)

(1500) Germany v Sweden, Sochi

(1800) South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don

Sunday, June 24

(1200) England v Panama, Nizhni Novgorod

(1500) Japan v Senegal, Yekaterinburg

(1800) Poland v Colombia, Kazan

Monday, June 25

(1400) Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd

(1400) Uruguay v Russia, Samara

(1800) Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad

(1800) Iran v Portugal, Saransk

Tuesday, June 26

(1400) Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki)

(1400) Australia v Peru, Sochi

(1800) Nigeria v Argentina, Saint Petersburg

(1800) Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don

Wednesday, June 27

(1400) South Korea v Germany, Kazan

(1400) Mexico v Sweden, Yekaterinburg

(1800) Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak)

(1800) Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhni Novgorod

Thursday, June 28

(1400) Japan v Poland, Volgograd

(1400) Senegal v Colombia, Samara

(1800) England v Belgium, Kaliningrad

(1800) Panama v Tunisia, Saransk

Saturday, June 30

Round of 16

(1400) Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Kazan (R1)

(1800) Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Sochi (R2)

Sunday, July 1

Round of 16

(1400) Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Moscow (Luzhniki) (R5)

(1800) Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Nizhni Novgorod (R6)

Monday, July 2

Round of 16

(1400) Group E winners v Group F runners-up, Samara (R3)

(1800) Group G winners v Group H runners-up, Rostov-on-Don (R4)

Tuesday, July 3

Round of 16

(1400) Group F winners v Group E runners-up, Saint Petersburg (R7)

(1800) Group H winners v Group G runners-up, Moscow (Spartak) (R8)

Friday, July 6

Quarter-finals

(1400) Winner of R1 v Winner of R2, Nizhni Novgorod (Q1)

(1800) Winner of R3 v Winner of R4, Kazan (Q2)

Saturday, July 7

Quarter-finals

(1400) Winner of R7 v Winner of R8, Samara (Q3)

(1800) Winner of R5 v Winner of R6, Sochi (Q4)

Tuesday, July 10

Semi-final

(1800) Winners of Q1 v Winners of Q2, Saint Petersburg

Wednesday, July 11

Semi-final

(1800) Winners of Q3 v Winners of Q4, Moscow (Luzhniki)

Saturday, July 14

(1400) Third-place play-off, Saint Petersburg

Sunday, July 15

(1500) Final, Moscow (Luzhniki)