I’m heading back to Nollywood – Yul Edochie

After he lost out to the incumbent governor in the recently conducted Anambra State gubernatorial elections, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said he has no regrets taking a break from the movie industry to pursue his dreams of becoming a governor.

In a recent chat, the father of three who has returned to acting said he was happy he made an impact as a youth in politics.

“No regrets at all. I’m happy I ventured into it and I have come to stay in politics. And I urge more Nigerian youths to come into politics. We all need to know how our state and country is being run and make contributions. If you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem. 95% of the people in Nigerian politics are there to grab money, they don’t care about giving the people good governance. I gained so much experience, which I couldn’t have gotten elsewhere. It brought me closer to the people and I witnessed various problems, which different communities in Anambra are facing. Through me, their voices will be heard,” he stated.

Speaking on what’s next for him as a highly-sought after face in Nollywood movies, Edochie assured fans to be ready for him, as he make plans to make up for the lost days.

“Well, for now, I can’t list out what’s next for me, but fans should be watchful. I left acting and directing for months for politics and a lot of my people missed me. I missed them too. I’ll be back. I also don’t plan to make movies out of my campaign experience.” – Culled from The Sun.