Funke Akindele, a Nigerian actress and director, has publicly declared herself a feminist.

Akindele made this known while talking to the wife of Kamo State, a prominent skit creator.

In a viral video on social media, the actress stated that, despite her feminist beliefs, she does not encourage women to disrespect their spouses.

While also urging men to treat women “specially”, she noted the importance of women’s economic power in their home.

“I’m a feminist but I don’t support a woman disrespecting her husband. Make sure you do what is right.

“I believe that we are not the weaker gender. Men are supposed to treat women specially with respect. Also men should not feel a woman belongs to the kitchen and talked to anyhow.

“We women are strong, and bold. Our economic power is very important, that is why we should make sure we have the power and protect the power so we can support our husbands.”