Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left) with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele (right); Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba (left); bouquet bearers, others, during the University’s 47th Convocation Lecture delivered by Mr. Emefiele at the Nsukka Campus, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the National Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus (2nd right); former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (2nd left) and Rt. Hon. Augustine Okpara (3rd left), others, after Prince Secondus addressed the state’s delegates to the December 9 National Convention, in Enugu, yesterday.
November 28, 2017
Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (3rd left) with the Corporate Affairs Director of Uniliver Nigeria PLC, Solomidayo George (2nd left), and other staff of the company during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
November 23, 2017
Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (middle), with the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe (6th left); CEO, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma (6th right); and other staff of FAAN during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, at the weekend.
November 20, 2017