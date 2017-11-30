Goodwill message to Muslims in Enugu on Eid el Maulud

By Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

As Muslims the world over celebrate Eid el Mualud, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, may I, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, felicitate with all the Muslim faithful in our dear state on this special occasion.

On this day of celebration during which you also embark on spiritual rejuvenation and rebirth to strengthen your faith in line with the life of Prophet Muhammad, I urge you to offer special prayers for peaceful coexistence among the various peoples of our dear nation.

I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in our state and across the country a joyous and hitch-free Eid el Maulud celebration.

Signed: Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Governor, Enugu State