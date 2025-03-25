The Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Seyi Makinde, has appointed Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was conveyed in an official letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi. Dr. Adeduntan, a distinguished banker with extensive national and global experience, is expected to leverage his vast professional network to contribute to the development of the institution.

His appointment which has been very well received, is seen in many quarters as a platform for him to contribute his own quota to the institution.

Joining Dr. Adeduntan on the Governing Council are Hon. Seyi Joseph Adisa, a former House of Assembly member, Samson Olakunle Ojoawo, Dr. Aminat Adekemi, and Prof. Mojeed Kolawole Akinsanya.

Governor Makinde also reappointed Professor Ayodeji Omole as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Other members of the LAUTECH Governing Council include Mrs. Titlayomi Ahmadu, Mr. Idowu Olukunle Adeosun, Mr. Jelili Bamidele, and Dr. Teslim Adediran.

Furthermore, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa.

He will serve out the tenure of the late Professor Abiodun Adebowale Ojo, who passed away last year.

His appointment also takes immediate effect.

Dr. Adeduntan, who led First Bank of Nigeria Limited until his retirement in April 2024, has been recognized for his significant contributions to the banking industry.

Notably, he was named African Banker of the Year in 2018 by the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award.

His appointment reaffirms Governor Makinde’s commitment to strengthening the leadership of higher institutions in Oyo State.