The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and activist Aisha Yesufu have traded words following the latter’s inability to emerge as the senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the FCT.

Yesufu had declared her intention to contest the seat on May 6 after joining the NDC from the African Democratic Congress.

On Friday, she announced that the party would not be conducting primaries for the FCT Senate seat, effectively ending her bid for the ticket.

Reacting at a luncheon for candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, Wike said Yesufu, known for what he described as speaking “grammar,” could not win an “ordinary” NDC primary election in the FCT.

“There’s one woman who said Wike is an appointee of government and that she has no business with appointees. You speak grammar, speak grammar.

“Ordinary primary of NDC, not APC or PDP, just ordinary NDC, what happened? She didn’t make it.

“It’s easy for people to talk. When they enter into those media houses, they begin to churn out data from nowhere.