The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and activist Aisha Yesufu have traded words following the latter’s inability to emerge as the senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the FCT.
Yesufu had declared her intention to contest the seat on May 6 after joining the NDC from the African Democratic Congress.
On Friday, she announced that the party would not be conducting primaries for the FCT Senate seat, effectively ending her bid for the ticket.
Reacting at a luncheon for candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, Wike said Yesufu, known for what he described as speaking “grammar,” could not win an “ordinary” NDC primary election in the FCT.
“There’s one woman who said Wike is an appointee of government and that she has no business with appointees. You speak grammar, speak grammar.
“Ordinary primary of NDC, not APC or PDP, just ordinary NDC, what happened? She didn’t make it.
“Now, the time for data has come. What happened? ‘Fa fa fa foul. It didn’t work. If e didn’t dey? E didn’t dey.”
In response, Yesufu, in a statement on her official X handle on Sunday, criticised the minister, saying, “If dem born Wike well, make e call my name with his full chest! What Tambuwal did him in 2022 will be child’s play.”
Responding to Wike’s comment on the outcome of her senatorial primary, Yesufu said Wike also “could not win primaries in 2022”, alleging that the minister “even lobbied for running mate and still was not chosen, then ran to do boi boi for a fellow man like him and ended up destroying a party that was once largest in Africa and was recently disgraced by a young military officer is talking about a woman in NDC!”
“Let me wait make the man get liver mention name! Then the man doing boi boi because he has to be in power to have authority will know those of us from Kukuruku empire of Edo State in South South no dey grovel,” she added.
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