Gov. Obiano reshuffles Anambra cabinet

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has announced the movement of six commissioners from their ministries to new ones.

The cabinet reshuffle was effected after the State Executive Council meeting held in Awka on Monday.

Mr C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, in a statement, said six commissioners were affected.

They include Mr Obi Nwankwo, who was moved from the Ministry of Utilities to Environment, while Mr Michael Okonkwo, who was in charge of the Ministry of Environment, now takes over Ministry of Housing.

Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, formerly of Housing Ministry, is to take charge at the Ministry of Utilities while Mr Afam Mbanefo, formerly of Agriculture now to head Youths and Creative Arts Ministry.

Mr Bonaventure Enemali, formerly of Youths and Creative and Arts now proceeds to Lands, while Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, formerly of Lands, now moves to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Adinuba said the affected commissioners had two weeks to perfect their transfers.