I’m scared of remarrying, says Shan George

Bi-racial actress Shan George is scared of marriage.

Born to a Nigerian mum and British dad, the 49-year-old grandmother had been married thrice and divorced.

Now, mention marriage to her and she will tell you she is afraid to give it another try.

George shares her marriage fears with Inside Nollywood: “Marriage! Hmmm… to be fair, one of the reasons that would make me not to consider marrying again is that I am scared. I am an only child and all my life, I have always defended myself by myself, because it was just me. When people bully me, I man up and challenge them. So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane.”

However, the mother of two grown up sons, Delnoi and Jaga revealed how she copes with lonely moments. “Honestly, with the kind of work I do, there is hardly a lonely moment. In fact, I am craving for that ‘me time’. Me being by myself. I really like to enjoy my time alone. I do some reading when I am free. Aside that, work takes much of my time. So, I hardly have time for such lonely moments you mentioned.” – The Sun.