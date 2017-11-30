Jonathan congratulates Wizkid on MOBO Award win￼

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the milestone attained by Wizkid in the MOBO Awards where the singer took away the prize for the “Best International Act’.

Wizkid took the Award from a category that included music heavyweights like Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.

Congratulating the “Ojuelegba” crooner, the ex-president wrote “When Nigeria does well, I cannot help but feel well. My happiness is tied to the happiness of Nigeria and when Nigerians break records and take the name of Nigeria to greater heights it exhilarates me.

“Thank you Wizkid for raising Nigeria’s flag high for the positive, not the negative. Your emergence as the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards is a proud moment for Nigeria. And the fact that you emerged over JAY-Z and Drake makes it even more celebratory. WELL DONE. GEJ”

This is an addition to the numerous awards already won by Wizkid.