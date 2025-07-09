The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, has announced a 12-hour restriction on movement on Saturday across the state for the local government election.

He also ordered a massive deployment of personnel across the state.

Jimoh disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the deployment was to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“Consultative Committee on Elections Security in Lagos State and other critical stakeholders in the election, putting into cognisance foremost public interest to enable adequate security, peaceful conduct and safety before, during and after the election, and also to effectively implement the robust security arrangements to protect and safeguard the election, the electorates, LASEIC officials and adhoc staff and electoral processes and other members of public not participating in the election, hereby wishes to announce and inform the general public in Lagos State of total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos State from 3 am on Saturday 12th July, 2025 till 3 pm of same Saturday 12th July, 2025,” the statement read.

He added that elaborate security arrangements and comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure security, safety, and peaceful and orderly conduct of the LG elections.

“The command with other security and safety agencies is working together under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

“The restriction of vehicular movements will apply to all roads and waterways within the state jurisdiction,” he said.

He added that police escorts and armed security aides were strictly prohibited from accompanying their principals to polling units or collation centres.

The measure was to prevent any undue influence or intimidation during the election.

“Police escorts, covered number plates, and the use of sirens at or in the vicinity of polling units and collation centres are prohibited,” he said.

Jimoh said that only vehicles designated for essential services, such as ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol vehicles operated by security agencies in the ICCES, would be permitted to operate during the restriction period.

The commissioner added, “All other vehicles, including those belonging to any quasi-security outfit and state security agencies, are barred from movement, as no state-owned security agency is authorised to participate in the election security operations, in line with the electoral act.

“The movement restriction will not apply to essential services such as those on medical emergencies and other emergency responders and their workers, the duly accredited officials of the LASIEC and accredited election observers and media practitioners on election coverage accredited by LASIEC.

“These categories of groups and individuals are permitted to carry out their lawful duties during the election period, provided they adhere to all the relevant guidelines and regulations in the Electoral Act.”

He said that all the security agencies personnel and other stakeholders, including the media and election observers accredited by LASEIC for the election, would have and wear their identification tags certified by LASEIC throughout the period of the election.

“No one without the identification tag will be allowed to take part in the election. Anyone arrested without an identification tag will be investigated and prosecuted in line with the Electoral Act,” he said.