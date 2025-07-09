The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Kassim Muhammad-Kassim, has approved a partnership with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to provide security for primary school pupils and structures against kidnapping and vandalism.

Muhammad-Kassim made this known while hosting the State Commandant of the Corps, Mohammed Kabir, in his office in Lafia, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He stated that the Board had agreed to partner with the NSCDC under ‘The Safety School Programme Unit’ to protect primary school pupils from kidnapping, address burglary and vandalism in and around the school environment.

According to Kassim, the ‘Safety School Programme Unit’, manned by NSCDC officers, will ensure a more conducive academic atmosphere for teaching and non-teaching staff, school children, and protect school structures, which the government has invested heavily in.

“We had mobilised contractors to renovate and build new school structures, provide furniture, and spent a significant amount of money.

“We will not allow criminals to vandalise these properties,” he said.

The NSUBEB Executive Chairman appealed to the commandant to intensify efforts to arrest those buying vandalised school properties, stating that if these individuals are properly monitored and charged, the vandalism of school property will be drastically reduced.

He further emphasised that the Abdullahi Sule administration remains committed to maintaining a high standard of education in the state, prioritising regular training and retraining of teachers to enhance their efficiency.

Earlier, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Kabir, congratulated the new chairman on his appointment and pledged to partner with the board to protect primary school pupils and teachers from kidnapping and safeguard school structures from vandalism.

“We monitor schools through our ‘Safety School Programme’ operating in all states, with our control unit located in Abuja; if Nasarawa State can participate in this program to protect school children and infrastructure, we are ready to partner with you,” Kabir said.