The Lagos State Government has announced a total closure of the Epe-bound carriageway of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway from Admiralty Way Junction to Jubilee Bridge, Ajah, as part of ongoing rehabilitation works on the corridor.

This was disclosed in a press release issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Transportation and signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to the statement, “there will be a total closure of the Epe-bound carriageway from Admiralty Way Junction to Jubilee Bridge, Ajah,” explaining that “this measure will enable uninterrupted construction works to be executed from intersection to intersection.”

To manage traffic during the closure, the government said vehicular movement “will be diverted to the Lagos-bound carriageway with preference for peak periods.”

It stated that during the “Morning Peak (5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.), two lanes will serve Lagos-bound traffic, while one lane will serve Epe-bound traffic.” It added that in the “Evening/Night Peak (3:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.), two lanes will serve Epe-bound traffic, while one lane will serve Lagos-bound traffic.”

Motorists were “strongly advised to utilise the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road as an alternative route where feasible.”

The government assured that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority “and other traffic management personnel will be strategically deployed along the corridor to ensure seamless movements,” adding that “a tow truck will be stationed on-site to provide swift response to breakdowns and emergencies.”

On night-time operations, the statement disclosed that “partial closures and restricted traffic flow will be enforced at strategic intersections,” including Admiralty Way Junction, Maruwa Intersection, Freedom Way Intersection, Chisco Intersection, Jakande Intersection, Igbo-Efon Intersection, Chevron Intersection, Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza to VGC, and VGC to Jubilee Bridge, Ajah.

It further stated that “all intersections along the corridor will be fully closed for eight (8) hours at night during asphalt laying operations to ensure quality delivery and operational safety.”

Providing the phased implementation timeline, the government explained that works on the Epe-bound carriageway “will be executed in clearly defined phases as outlined below”: Lekki Admiralty Way Junction to Maruwa Intersection – 1,790m (7 days); Maruwa Intersection to Freedom Way Intersection – 1,500m (6 days); Freedom Way to Chisco Intersection – 970m (5 days); Chisco to Jakande Intersection – 1,880m (9 days); Jakande to Igbo-Efon Intersection – 1,570m (8 days); Igbo-Efon to Chevron Intersection – 1,060m (6 days); Chevron to Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza – 970m (5 days); Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza to VGC U-Turn – 3,460m (13 days); and VGC U-Turn to Ajah Jubilee Bridge – 910m (5 days).

The statement noted that “corresponding rehabilitation works will also be undertaken on the Lagos-bound carriageway in phased segments.”

Explaining the rationale for the project, the government said the traffic arrangement was introduced “in line with the successful completion of the Chevron to Admiralty Way stretch on the Lagos-bound carriageway” to facilitate continued works on the Epe-bound axis.

It urged motorists and residents “to cooperate fully with traffic management officials, adhere strictly to diversion signage, and plan their journeys accordingly throughout the construction period,” assuring that “further updates will be communicated as the project progresses.”