The Lakurawa terrorist group on Sunday killed 13 members of a vigilante group as they attacked Morai community in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The 13 vigilantes were reportedly killed when they tried to resist the Lakurawa as they attacked and rustled cattle from the community.

A local, Malam Ibrahim Augie, told our correspondent that vigilante members in their numbers had come out to repel the terrorists’ attack when they were informed of their incursion into the village, but the terrorists had already encircled them and killed 13 of them.

He said, “The vigilantes hid to attack and recapture the rustled cattle, but they didn’t know the Lakurawa had already seen them and they were shot and killed,” he said.

The police spokesman, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, could not be reached at the time of filing this report as his line was not going through.