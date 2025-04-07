Gov.ernor Alex Otti of Abia has instructed security agents to locate the gunmen who ambushed and killed two Chinese miners and a police officer, and bring them to justice.

This directive was issued in statement signed by Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and shared with newsmen in Umuahia on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unidentified gunmen ambushed Chinese miners on Friday evening at a mining site in Uturu, Abia, killing two miners and one police escort.

Otti expressed anger over the unprovoked attack on innocent individuals and condemned the actions of the perpetrators in the strongest terms.

The governor assured that his administration would support security agents in their efforts to ensure the killers were brought to justice.

He regretted that the attack appeared to be an act of terrorism, calling for strong condemnation from all people of good conscience.

Otti also sent condolences to the Nigerian Police, the Chinese Embassy, and the families of the victims.