Lagos State’s self-declared ambition to join the ranks of smart megacities is under threat by land grabbers (speculators). In local parlance, they are known as “omo onile” or “ajagungbale.” Loosely translated, these are louts who acquire land by force. These non-state actors have no place in modern society.

Despite a government ban on such illegality, land grabbing has continued unabated, with a serious case recorded in Lagos in January. This is not acceptable.

This newspaper reported that many homeowners in a Surulere community, Amikanle, near the Command area of Alimoso LGA of the state, lost their houses after thugs invaded the community on January 27.

First, the land grabbers demanded between N15 million and N25 million from house owners to pay for properties already bought. Thereafter, their thugs demolished the houses of those who could not pay.

Where was the state government? Missing in action, definitely.

The lawyer to the Project Affected Persons within the 150-metre setback of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sola Enitan, said that demolition has become an easier form of extortion in Nigeria, especially in Lagos, and urged the affected parties to fight for their rights.

On the financial consequences of the demolition, he said, “That’s a N2 trillion loss in the last two years. Fifty-two buildings, conservatively priced at N50 million each, amount to N2.6 billion. It’s an investment negotiation. For every single house you demolish, 10 people will take their money elsewhere, and housing for at least 100 people will be removed from the sector.”

Reports indicate that there are up to 500,000 land scams in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State yearly. In 2020/2021, land grabbers displaced 400 residents in Monkey Village in Lagos.

Studies show that 64.4 per cent of real estate developers in parts of Lagos have lost part or all of their land to grabbers.

Lagos State is Nigeria’s smallest sub-national in terms of land, covering about 3,577 square kilometres.

Yet, it accommodates 11 per cent of Nigeria’s 230 million population, making it a densely populated area.

So, the pressure on land has brought about various challenges, chief among which is land grabbing.

It manifests in the dubious sale of plots of land to multiple buyers by persons claiming to be descendants of the original owners in certain contentious areas.

No part of the state is spared from the menace of these louts. They move around the state with reckless abandon, emboldened by connections with the authorities at the federal and state levels.

These thugs often have the security agencies and judiciary in their pockets. They have been recorded as using police officers and even soldiers to enforce perceived illicit court orders for the forceful acquisition of land, even in built-up areas.

They can use court judgements confirming ownership of one parcel of land to seize properties in another area, even as the legitimate owners of such properties are hardly put on notice when legitimate suits arise.

Their violent nature often results in killings and maiming of victims, as well as the forceful takeover of their properties.

Many victims, including retirees, have been rendered homeless, some dying from the pain and stress.

Some of these illegal activities are also allegedly motivated by political considerations, where thugs working for politicians are unleashed on the properties of opposition elements.

There have been allegations of involvement by agents of the state government in these alleged politically-motivated seizures.

To curb these tendencies, the state government enacted the Lagos State Property Protection Law, 2016. Section 2(1) prohibits the use of force or self-help by anyone to take over any landed property or engage in any act inconsistent with the proprietary rights of the owner of any landed property in Lagos.

It has a task force on land grabbing, but it appears that the volume of cases has overwhelmed the outfit.

These thugs continue to operate without any regard for the law, which prescribes two years in jail for land grabbing.

At an event on the menace in February 2024 in Lagos, the Director of Public Prosecution, Babajide Martins, said that “the Taskforce has received 7,500 petitions out of which 1,251 are frivolous, 4,283 disputes have been resolved, 205 land grabbers have been arrested, 60 cases are being prosecuted in various courts, while 1,566 petitions are currently pending before the Task Force.”

These anti-social elements prey on the “gold rush” created by the boom in property acquisition in the state to issue fake titles to unsuspecting buyers.

Often, purported land-owning families connive to stir up false disputes to force multiple payments for the same land.

Traditional rulers are reported to be complicit in these unlawful takeovers. Many cases have lingered in the courts for years, encouraging these land grabbers to continue unhindered.

The state government has repeatedly warned prospective land buyers to always consult the state’s Lands Bureau for advice before paying for any location.

Professionals in the real estate sector have regularly advised that land purchases be made from the government and not from indigenes or their agents.

For the government, proper digitisation of land will go a long way in checking these crimes.