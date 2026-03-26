The Chinese government has applauded yesterday’s resolution by the United Nations declaring the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The country’s ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, in his congratulatory article made available to the media on March 26, held that justice may be delayed not never absent.

The resolution was adopted on March 25, during the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, which coincided with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Noting that it was the first time the global body has made such a definitive declaration on the issue, Donhai congratulated African countries and the wider international community on the justice, describing the development as a significant step towards addressing historical injustices and reaffirming the dignity of humanity.

He added that the resolution reflects a growing international recognition of the enduring impact of slavery and colonial exploitation.

Dunhai observed that the move aligned with the agenda of the African Union, particularly its focus on justice and reparations for Africans and the people of African descent.

He said the outcome demonstrated the sustained commitment of African countries towards the advancement of reparatory justice internationally as well as progress in confronting racial discrimination and historical inequality.

Commending African countries and other developing nations for their collective efforts in achieving the resolution, the envoy stressed that pursuit of justice might be delayed sometimes but never denied.

China alongside over 120 other countries supported the resolution, thereby reinforcing its stance on acknowledging historical responsibility and promoting fairness in global affairs.

“As the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, I extend warm congratulations on the adoption of the UNGA Resolution and pay high tribute to African countries and the broader developing world for upholding justice and working hand in hand to achieve this outcome.

“We support the legitimate demands of African countries and people of African descent in their pursuit of equal rights and fair justice.

“The transatlantic slave trade was one of the darkest chapters in human civilization. Tens of millions of Africans suffered trafficking, enslavement and slaughter. The wounds inflicted by the system of racialized enslavement have spanned centuries and continue to profoundly affect the development process of the African continent and the developmental rights of people of African descent.”

Dunhai held that the UNGA Resolution fairly restored historical truth, effectively counters contemporary racial discrimination and structural injustice and laid an important legal and moral foundation for advancing historical reparations, the return of looted cultural artifacts and trauma healing.

“It demonstrates the common will of the international community to safeguard equal human rights and oppose any form of enslavement and oppression.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. Over the past 70 years, China’s policy toward Africa has remained consistent. We respect Africa, support Africa and help Africa develop.

“We do not interfere in the internal affairs of African countries nor do we impose our will on others, let alone engage in predatory exploitation or hegemonic coercion. China-Africa cooperation is based on equality, aims at development and focuses on people’s well-being.

“It responds to Africa’s urgent needs and helps enhance Africa’s capacity for independent development through tangible cooperation. Not long ago, China announced the full implementation of zero-tariff treatment for all African countries that have diplomatic relations with China. This is a vivid example of mutually beneficial cooperation and common development between China and Africa, demonstrating China’s firm commitment to supporting Africa’s revitalization.”

The Ambassador added that though China and Nigeria are separated by vast oceans but they share a common destiny and are of one mind.

“Both our nations have endured the suffering of foreign oppression and colonial plunder. We both deeply understand the precious value of independence, dignity, and development and we are both firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and the equal rights of all ethnic groups.

“In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Nigeria relations have been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership. We are working together to build a high-level China-Nigeria community of shared future. Political mutual trust continues to deepen, practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and people-to-people exchanges are growing ever closer.

“This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria. China is ready to work with Nigeria to further align our development strategies, transform cooperation outcomes into tangible benefits for our peoples, and inject strong momentum into Nigeria’s economic and social development.

“The world is currently experiencing turbulent times, with hegemonism and power politics running rampant and seriously undermining the existing international order. A very few countries cling to colonial mindsets and hegemonic logic, adhere to the law of the jungle and the principle of “might makes right”, and frequently resort to unilateralism and maximum pressure.

“They place their own selfish interests above international justice and arbitrarily interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. History has long proven that power politics finds no popular support, unilateral bullying leads nowhere, and any attempt to gain benefits through oppression or seek hegemony through bullying will ultimately be discarded by the times.

“Only by upholding multilateralism, respecting the sovereignty and independent choices of all countries, and opposing racial discrimination and hegemonic bullying can the international community truly safeguard human rights and dignity and achieve common security and common development.”

Adding: “Justice may be delayed but it will never be absent. The adoption of this historic UNGA Resolution has added a significant chapter to the cause of global justice and injected new momentum into deepening solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa.

“China will, as always, stand side by side with Nigeria and all African countries, firmly support African nations in defending their national dignity and achieving independent development, continuously deepen practical cooperation across various fields, jointly oppose hegemonism and unilateral actions, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“China will also continue to speak up for Africa on the international stage, support Africa in enhancing its voice and representation in global governance, and strive for the full realization of historical justice.

“We will let the sunshine of equality, development and dignity illuminate the African continent, and make new and greater contributions to the prosperity and revitalization of Africa as well as to a better future for all humanity”, the envoy said.