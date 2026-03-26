The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has submitted a framework for the establishment of state police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, as part of efforts to decentralise policing in the country.

The Police chief presented the framework at Senator Barau’s office in the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday. Barau chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the 75-page document was submitted on behalf of the IGP by the chairman of the Nigeria Police Force committee on state policing, Olu Ogunsakin.

Titled, “A Comprehensive Framework for the Establishment, Governance and Coordination of Federal and State Police,” the document outlines the proposed operational structure for state policing in Nigeria.

Disu said, “The report covers the considered views, professional insights and strategic recommendations of the Force, derived from extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting State Police in Nigeria.

“It is our expectation that the contents of this report will meaningfully contribute to ongoing deliberations and assist in shaping informed, balanced, and pragmatic decisions on this critical aspect of national security architecture.”

He added that the report was forwarded to the committee as the Nigeria Police Force’s formal input on the subject of state police.

In his response, Senator Barau commended the IGP for his proactive approach to the issue, noting that the move aligns with the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen national security.

He stated that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution would consider the framework alongside other memoranda submitted for the amendment of the country’s grundnorm.