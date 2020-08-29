Liverpool, Arsenal battle for Community Shield today

August 29, 2020 0

The 2020/21 season will get underway today with the Community Shield as Premier League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup winners, Arsenal.

The match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of fans into Wembley Stadium as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10 with Germany facing Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder, Portugal vs. Croatia, among others, in the Euro Nations League and then La Liga Santander starts September 12.

