The Voice Nigeria reality show returns for third instalment

The Voice Nigeria has returned with the third season in the works. This year, it would be fully produced in Nigeria and promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic than ever before.

The singing competition has open for online auditions via the official website.

The show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention. This season of the show will be produced in partnership with British television giant from the UK, ITV, and international record label, Universal Music UK and in conjunction with YouTube.

Expressing his delight over the show, the Managing Director, Un1ty Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice, Season Three, Mr Akin Salami stated, "We are excited to kick off The Voice, Season Three, especially at a time like this when there is a growing appreciation for African music. This is an amazing opportunity to provide a learning platform for exceptional Nigerian talents and to show the world the quality of entertainment we are capable of showcasing. With the size of what we intend to bring to life, we have partnered with industry leaders Livespot360 to deliver a show like never seen before. We have exceptional sponsors that have provided invaluable support in bringing the show to life and we are confident that our coaching panel will infuse their expertise and energy to make this a spectacular experience for the talents and the viewing audience."

The show will take an interesting twist this year with many virtual engagements with fans, talents and the general public. Talents and fans will go home with over 100million naira in rewards. The winning talent of The Voice Season 3 will go home with money, a brand-new car and an international recording contract.

This year, contestants can look forward to big names as coaches who will help unleash the hidden talents in them. The coaches for this season’s The Voice includes first time coaches Darey, and Falz The Bahd Guy, as well as return coaches, Waje, and Yemi Alade. Each of these award-winning artists boasts a successful music career across different genres, and they will be bringing to the table a wealth of experience in making excellent music, becoming a superb performing artist, and connecting with people, especially Nigerians, through art.

The Voice Season three will be hosted by a multi-award-winning TV host and actress, Nancy Isime, and co-hosted by popular radio personality and Vlogger, Toke Makinwa.

The registration form is free, however, interested talents must have a First Bank account, record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website. The show is open to both female and male contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of Identification. Talents must be at least 18 years by November 1, 2020. Interested talents can visit The Voice Nigeria website for more information.

Registration for the audition is now open on the website till September 19 on www.thevoicenigeria.com and all social media platforms of The Voice Nigeria.