Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general election.

The result was announced on Wednesday night at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja in a statement as monitored by our correspondent, declaring that Atiku defeated former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and former banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the contest.

The party’s leadership, led by Senator David Mark, officially presented the party flag to Atiku Abubakar after he was declared the winner of the primary.

“Atiku 1,846,370, Amaechi 504,117, Hayatudeen 177,120. Total votes cast in the election: 2,546,457. Total party membership for the election: 3,113,599,” the result reads.

A breakdown showed Atiku defeated Amaechi by 1,342,253 votes and Hayatu-Deen by 1,669,250 votes, while Amaechi also led Hayatu-Deen by 327,003 votes.

The African Democratic Congress commenced its presidential primary process on Monday, May 25, 2026, with party members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory participating in the exercise.

The party had opted for the direct primary method after all three aspirants—Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen— declined calls to step down for a consensus candidate, while an affirmation process was initially considered before the direct primary was adopted in line with the Electoral Act 2026.

Speaking after his victory, Atiku Abubakar called on aggrieved aspirants and party members to close ranks, insisting that unity was necessary after the contest.

“I therefore appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to come back to our party and close ranks with the rest of us,” he said.

He also specifically appealed to his fellow contestants to join him in what he described as a broader national struggle.

“In particular, I invite Chief Rotimi Anechi and Alhaji Muhammad Hayatu-Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country,” Atiku said.

Atiku stressed that the outcome should not divide the party, noting that internal competition should not produce winners and losers.

“As I said previously, there are no winners and no losers. Our people look up to us for leadership and I am ready to lead,” he said.

He added that he would work with other aspirants and stakeholders to build the party ahead of the general election.

“I shall work with you all to continue to build our party. I will campaign with you and if Nigeria’s leaders demand it, govern with you to build a country that works for all of us,” he added.

However, both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen had earlier rejected the result, citing what they described as manipulation of the voting process, with Hayatu-Deen saying he would not attend the announcement of the result.

Atiku had earlier expressed appreciation to party leaders, delegates and members, saying he was “truly humbled and excited” to lead the party into the next elections.

He said the party had demonstrated internal democracy despite what he described as challenges facing opposition politics in the country.

“We constructed that while democracy is being strangled and squashed by the ruling party… democracy is alive and well in the African Democratic Congress,” he said.

Atiku also alleged wider political pressure on opposition figures, saying members were being harassed and intimidated, and warned against interference in party affairs.

He further urged unity within the party, stressing that the primaries should not be seen as a divisive exercise.

“No one was defeated. No one. We are one party, and we all need to recognise the fierce urgency of the moment,” he said.

He added that the party must focus on winning the general election and addressing national challenges.

“We have to prepare and play hard to win the next general elections in order to begin the difficult process of rescuing our country and its long-suffering people,” he said.

Atiku also outlined priorities for the party, including security, education, healthcare and economic reform, pledging to strengthen security agencies, expand education access and address economic hardship.

He said the ADC would prioritise education, noting that millions of school-age children were out of school, and promised free and compulsory basic education if elected.

On the economy, he criticised current conditions, saying poverty had deepened and that borrowing and subsidy policies had worsened hardship for citizens.

He also pledged investment in healthcare, including stronger primary healthcare systems and improved medical facilities to reduce medical tourism.

Atiku said the ADC would present what he called “renewed action” ahead of the general election, stressing that the real work would begin after the primaries.