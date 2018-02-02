Man bags four-year jail term for raping minor

An Upper Area Court III sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos North, on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old businessman, Joseph Vongjem to fours years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Upper Area Court judge Yahaya Mohammed, did not give the convict any option of fine.

The accused had pleaded guilty to the offence which prosecutors said was contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

“I am very sorry for what I have done to the innocent girl. I will never do it again have mercy on me,‘’ Vongjem pleaded.

The prosecutor, Sgt. D. A. Edward, had told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 20 2017 by one Musa Sunday, the victim’s grandfather at the Nassarawa Gwom Police Station.

Edward told the court that the accused lured the 13-year-old girl, to his room with N500 and raped her.