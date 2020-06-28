My family and I tested positive for coronavirus – Popstar Peter Okoye

Nigerian popstar, Peter Okoye on Saturday, said he and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

“It took me a lot of courage to say this,” he said in a live session on his verified Instagram page.

For weeks “I was in prison in my own house. I was sick. I was COVID-19 positive. It took me a lot of courage to say this. I caught the virus.

“I used to think this whole virus thing was a joke and I took it for granted.

Okoye said his daughter and wife also later tested positive, including his cook and one of his nannies.

The former P-square group member said he and his family have now tested negative after treatment.

“If you think this whole virus is fake or you don’t have anyone that you know, I am telling you now that it is real,” Okoye said.