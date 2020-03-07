N30,000 minimum wage: Labour issues 21-day ultimatum to Bauchi govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Bauchi State Government a 21-day ultimatum to resume negotiations and implement the new N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The state NLC chairman, Danjuma Kirfi, told journalists at a press conference that the ultimatum was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the joint state executive council meeting of the organised labour at the union’s secretariat in Bauchi on Friday.

He said, “Members can see absence of commitment on the part of government representatives towards the resolutions and the subsequent implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

“Organised labour calls on the government to restore negotiations without further delay.’’

The leadership will not guarantee the industrial atmosphere in the state with failure to conclude negotiations within the shortest period of time.

“That government is hereby given 21 days ultimatum within which to conclude negotiations and the implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.”