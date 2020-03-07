Court halts Sanusi probe by Kano anti-graft agency

A Federal high Court in Kano has granted an interim injunction restraining the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from further investigating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In an ex parte order granted by Justice Lewis Allago on Friday, the court ordered the state anti-corruption commission and its Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion.

In the order, dated March 6, 2020, and signed by the Registrar, Bello Ahmed, the court also adjourned hearing to March 18.

The application on the motion of interim order, filed by the counsel for Emir Sanusi, Nureini Jimoh, was supported by an affidavit of urgency, which was deposed to by the Chief of Staff to the monarch, Munir Sanusi,.

The state anti-graft agency had on Thursday commenced a fresh investigation on Emir Sanusi, over alleged illegal sale of landed property.

Besides, the commission had issued a fresh invitation letter to him to appear before it on March 9, to clear himself of the allegation.

The commission’s investigation came two days after the state House of Assembly directed the House Committee on Public Petition to also investigate a petition filed against the monarch.

Although the agency had earlier told newsmen that the fresh investigation had nothing to do with the pending matter on the alleged mismanagement of N3.4bn, it submitted a report to the Kano State Government, recommending the suspension of Sanusi.