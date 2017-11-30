NCC deepens partnership with strategic stakeholders

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) a department under the Commission, yesterday held a Roundtable in line with the spirit of its Management’s Strategic Vision Plan 2015-2020 as originally enunciated in their 8-Point Agenda.

The meeting organised together with GSMA is aimed at strengthening the synergy between USPF and operators in the Nigerian telecommunications industry in order to achieve the objectives of the Universal Access System in Nigeria, which essentially focuses on the promotion of greater social equity and inclusion for the people of Nigeria as a conscious strategy to contribute to national economic, social and cultural development of Nigeria.

The GSMA is a global association representing some 800 mobile operators and over 300 companies “in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and Internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors”.

As the organiser and facilitator of the annual GSMA Mobile World Congress which takes place in February in Barcelona, GSMA brings key players in the mobile telecommunications ecology together for updates on emerging trends and issues in the mobile industry.

The event which brought a host of representatives of the Nigerian telecommunication industry reflected on strategies to deepen access to telecommunication and ICT services in Nigeria to accelerate national development.

It would be recalled, that earlier in the year, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched a Midterm Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in which telecommunication sector is mandated to ensure availability of robust, accessible and affordable ICT services; and to achieve increased mobile broadband penetration to 50 percent by the Year 2020. – Nigeria Comms Week.