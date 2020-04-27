Nigeria records 91 new coronavirus cases, total now 1273

Nigeria has recorded 91 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections reported in the country to 1273.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its website on Sunday.

NCDC said, “On the 26th of April 2020, 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).”

The centre also said that a case has been transferred from Lagos to Ondo State.

“One case previously reported in Lagos is now an Ondo State case. The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo,” it added.