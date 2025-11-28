The Nigerian Army has approved the promotion of 28 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major General and 77 Colonels to Brigadier General, in a significant reshuffle of its senior leadership.

The decision was announced by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, on the Nigerian Army’s X on Friday.

Among those elevated to Major General are Brig Gen O Adegbe of the Defence Intelligence Agency, Brig Gen SM Uba, Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen RE Hedima, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence Army, and Brig Gen RT Utsaha, Deputy Director of Defence Operations.

Others include Brig Gen AM Umar, Commandant of the Warrant Officer Academy, Brig Gen S Sulaiman, Deputy Military Secretary (Army), Brig Gen IO Bassey, Director of Nigerian Army Operations Centre, and Brig Gen CA Ekeator of the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Also promoted are Brig Gen SY Yakasai, Acting Director Procurement in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Brig Gen WL Nzidee of Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, Brig Gen SA Emmanuel of the Nigerian Army Signals, Brig Gen SS Tilawan, Acting Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen MO Agi, Desk Officer Tertiary Education Trust Fund at the Nigerian Defence Academy, and Brig Gen IM Abbas, Commander 34 Brigade.

Brig Gen ZA Saidu was promoted posthumously in recognition of his service.

Promotions from Colonel to Brigadier General include officers serving across key army units and institutions, such as the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Army Headquarters departments, Special Forces Brigades, and several military hospitals.

In his remarks, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, congratulated the officers and their families, urging them to intensify their professional drive and prove that their elevation is well-deserved.

He emphasized the need for exemplary leadership, inspiring subordinates through personal conduct, and adopting bold, innovative solutions to address evolving security challenges.

Shaibu further stressed the officers’ sacred duty to uphold their oath of allegiance and maintain absolute loyalty to the Constitution, reinforcing the army’s commitment to defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

The promotions mark a strategic boost to the Nigerian Army’s senior leadership, aiming to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the military’s response to national security threats.