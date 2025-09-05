The obstinate rush by Nigerians to scoop petroleum products from fallen tankers, despite the enormous risks involved, is deeply concerning.

Nigerians must understand that the potential injuries and loss of life far outweigh any perceived benefits.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, at least 411 Nigerians died while scooping fuel across the country in 2024.

Adding to this tragedy, 98 others lost their lives when a tanker exploded in Suleja, Niger State, earlier in January. Shortly after, another tanker accident claimed at least 18 lives in Enugu.

The pattern of tanker crashes continues unabated, with people still rushing to extract petroleum products from these dangerous sites. Disturbingly, not all tanker incidents are reported, and casualties often go unrecorded when fuel is scooped.

For instance, in June, a tanker overturned while navigating a curve at Umuike Echem in Nnobi, Anambra State. Thankfully, residents escaped to safety after hearing a loud bang, but sadly, the driver’s assistant died.

On August 31, a tanker exploded at Iyana Isolo in Lagos; fortunately, no one was hurt in that incident.

Another incident on June 11 saw a tanker topple at NASFAT on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, triggering a fire and chaos that lasted over 24 hours.

Also in June, Zakari Abubakar, Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Agency, reported at a public awareness programme in Kogi State that as many as 1,500 Nigerians have died from tanker explosions over the past 15 years. Other reports put the number closer to 3,500 within the same period.

If not for the intervention of security and paramilitary agencies in these crashes, the casualty figures would have been higher.

It is imperative that the Nigeria Police Force, the National Emergency Management Agency, and state emergency and traffic response teams intensify their collaboration to better monitor these incidents and respond promptly, thereby preventing escalation.

Nigerians must fully appreciate the deadly consequences of tanker crashes. The reckless rush to scoop petrol must be halted to safeguard lives. Traditional and community leaders have a vital role in raising awareness among their people about the grave dangers involved.

The often-cited excuse that pervasive poverty drives this hazardous behaviour is not a sufficient justification.

It is baffling that individuals struggling to make a living risk their lives scooping fuel from crash sites. For example, only days after the deadly Suleja explosion, another group was caught looting vegetable oil from a stalled tanker in Bida, Niger State.

In response to the Suleja tragedy, President Bola Tinubu ordered the National Orientation Agency to intensify campaigns against fuel scooping. This is sensible.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum also expressed deep concern over the high number of deaths and serious injuries resulting from such incidents.

The NOA should launch an intensive, multilingual public enlightenment campaign targeting markets, malls, religious centres, and motor parks to educate Nigerians about the dangers of fuel scooping.

Notably, this issue cuts across social strata, as even motorists have been observed parking their vehicles to engage in fuel scooping.

Beyond awareness, decisive government action is needed to address the deplorable state of roads nationwide. Poor road conditions are frequently cited as a major cause of tanker accidents.

Additionally, strict enforcement must be imposed on tankers exceeding the 33,000-litre capacity limit, as excessive axle loads severely damage roads. Installing weighbridges on major highways is essential.

It is a needless waste of public funds to repair roads, only for truck drivers to be allowed to ply the roads regardless of axle load without consequences.

The FRSC and Vehicle Inspection Officers need to step up the inspection of tankers to detect and impound the vehicles that are unfit for the roads.